Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) The Congress' Mumbai unit on Friday demanded that the custom of ringing a siren on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on January 30 as a mark of respect be resumed.

Speaking at a press conference, city unit president Bhai Jagtap said the custom of ringing a siren at 11 am on January 30 should be started again to pay respect to the father of the nation.

A demand in this regard has been made in a memorandum to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said.

The Mumbai Congress will pay tributes to Gandhiji on his 73rd death anniversary by donning white and Gandhi topi and with a bhajan programme.

The party will also observe two-minute silence at 11 am to pay their respect, it was stated.

