India News | Cong Govt Failed to Deliver on Promises, Will Get Befitting Reply from People: Rajasthan BJP Chief

Jaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi on Saturday accused the Congress government of failing to deliver on its promises and indulging in corruption, and said people will give a befitting reply to the party in the assembly elections.

"After coming to power, the Congress forgot its promises. It only committed corruption and cheated people," Joshi told PTI in Chittorgarh as voting got underway in the state.

He said the people have unshakable faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he does what he says.

Joshi expressed confidence that the BJP would get a historic mandate in the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of wasting five years.

During the five-year rule of the Congress, Rajasthan saw recruitment exam paper leak scams, corruption and rise in crimes against women, he said.

"Five years is a long period for the youth,” he said.

Asked who will be the chief minister if the BJP forms the government in the state, Rathore, who is contesting the assembly elections from Jaipur's Jhotwara seat, said party workers accept whatever responsibility is given to them.

Reacting to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's "undercurrent" remark, he suggested the poll results will shock the Congress. "Maybe they will feel current on the counting day," Rathore told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot said in Jodhpur that there seems to be an undercurrent and it looks like the Congress government will be repeated in the state.

Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan began at 7 am on Saturday. Elections in Karanpur in Sriganganagar have been postponed due to the demise of the Congress candidate.

The votes will be counted on December 3.

