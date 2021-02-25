Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Hundreds of Congress workers took out a symbolic funeral procession here on Thursday to protest against the central government over rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in the country.

Led by Congress Mahanagar president Manoj Kaushik, the rally was taken out from the party office in Company Bagh.

Addressing the workers, Kaushik said the government is charging "exorbitantly" for fuel which has badly impacted household budget of the masses.

Increased diesel price has affected the overall rate of consumer goods due to increased cost of transportation, he said. Even farmers are being affected by diesel prices, Kaushik added.

The funeral procession was brought to the downtown area.

The workers were detained when they tried to burn the bier as a symbolic funeral of the central government, the Congress leader said.

They were released in the evening hours, City Superintendent of Police (First) Nipun Agarwal told PTI. He said the rally was restricted as no permission was granted by the administration for which the Congress city office-bearers had applied.

