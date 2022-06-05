Congress leader in his letter said the family of Sidhu Moose Wala had demanded a probe into his murder by a sitting Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as well as transferring the case to the CBI or NIA.

"It has been brought to my attention that the request for a probe by a sitting Judge has been rejected by the High Court," he said.

"Keeping this in mind, I urge you (Bhagwant Mann) to transfer the case to the CBI or NIA for several reasons," the Congress leader said.

While explaining the reasons, Bajwa in his letter said Sidhu Moose Wala's murder is a national loss. A fair and impartial investigation is needed as it would lead to an investigation of perpetrators both within the borders of Punjab, as well as other states and possibly even lead to investigating external threats.

He said it also needs to be investigated as to how such gangsters have gained access to such sophisticated weapons and effective steps need to be taken to control the same for which the force created by you (Punjab CM) has certainly proved to be a failure.

"For ensuring justice to the family of Sidhu Moosewala, I believe it is imperative that the best equipped investigative agencies are given control of such a multi-jurisdictional investigation, Bajwa wrote to Mann.

"I request you to transfer the investigation into the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala to CBI or NIA so as to deliver justice to the family of Sidhu Moose Wala and enable the people of Punjab to remain safe," he added.

The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

On Friday, amid protests, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also visited the family of the singer at his residence in Mansa. The same day, a BJP leader from Punjab approached the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the killing of Moose Wala.

Notably, Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder. Brar aka Satinder Singh is involved in multiple criminal cases.

Amid the ongoing investigation of Sidhu Moose Wala's killing, Delhi Police has said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has not yet confessed his participation in plans to murder the singer.

On Wednesday, the Director-General of Punjab Police, VK Bhawra reconstituted a six-membered Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the investigations in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. (ANI)

