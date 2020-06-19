New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to cancel the state's MoU with Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors in view of the death of 20 Indian Army personnel in a violent faceoff with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh.

"Respected chief minister sahib, this agreement should be scrapped ASAP. We cannot be filling the coffers of those who slaughter our soldiers," Tewari, a former Union minister, said in a tweet.

The Congress is a partner in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra that also comprises the Shiv Sena and NCP.

China's automaker Great Wall Motors on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra government while staying committed to a phased investment plan of USD 1 billion for a factory in the state that will generate employment for 3,000 people.

Amid the border tension with China, there has been clamour in the country for boycotting China-made products and for cancelling contracts given to Chinese companies.

The violent faceoff of Monday night was the biggest military confrontation between the two countries in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

