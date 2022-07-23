New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Congress leader Meira Kumar, who had contested the presidential poll against Ram Nath Kovind in 2017, was a key attraction at the outgoing president's farewell function on Saturday, with a number of BJP leaders exchanging pleasantries with her.

The presence of Kumar, the daughter of stalwart Dalit leader and former deputy prime minister Babu Jagjivan Ram, at Kovind's farewell function drew the attention of almost everybody present on the occasion.

Also Read | Meghalaya Shocker: Six Children Rescued, 73 Arrested From Brothel Run by BJP Leader Bernard N Marak in Tura, Say Police.

The function was held at the Central Hall of Parliament, where Kumar attended many events as the Lok Sabha speaker from 2009 to 2014.

Union minister and Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal walked up to the Congress leader and greeted her.

Also Read | Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil Says, the Party Decided To Make Eknath Shinde Chief Minister 'With Heavy Heart'.

After his speech, the president as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefly interacted with Kumar, before leaving the venue.

Kumar was sitting with three women ministers of the Modi government -- Niranjan Jyoti, Shobha Karandlaje and Pratima Bhoumik -- while another woman minister, Darshana Jardosh, was seen engaged in an animated conversation with her.

Jyoti requested Kumar to remove her mask to take a photograph with her.

Besides Kumar, several former MPs who were in the Rajya Sabha along with Kovind, including the JD-U's K C tyagi, were present at the event.

MPs from most of the opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), attended Kovind's farewell function. However, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, both members of Parliament, were not present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)