Jammu, Oct 11 (PTI) Congress in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil on Sunday visited migrant Kashmiri Pandits here and said she would take up their demands in and outside the Parliament.

She extended her support to the various demands of the community, especially their desire to return to their homes in the Valley.

Accompanied by J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir and other senior party leaders, Patil visited the Jagti migrant camp in the city and interacted with the Kashmiri Pandits living there.

Patil also met the Kashmiri migrants who are on a sit-in in support of their demands, including employment packages for the youth of the community.

“Congress president Sonia Gandhi always remains sensitive to the problems and sufferings of Kashmiri migrants… we have full sympathy with them and (the previous) UPA government under Manmohan Singh tried its best to help the community,” she said during her interaction with the community leaders.

The Congress leader said the community's desire to return with safety and security was a right demand and all have to work together to see their genuine rights fulfilled.

“Till then every sort of necessary help needs to be extended to them,” she said.

Patil assured the community that she will take up their demands in and outside the Parliament and during her meeting with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday.

