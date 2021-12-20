Jabalpur (MP), Dec 19 (PTI) Congress's Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha on Sunday sent a legal notice to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asking him to apologise within three days for "propagating incorrect facts" of the Supreme Court proceedings on the OBC reservation case.

He also asked Chouhan to present within that timeframe the correct facts of the SC proceedings pertaining to the OBC quota in print, television and on social media platforms.

Tankha sent the legal notice through his counsel.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to stay the poll process on seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the local body there and re-notify those seats for the general category. The apex court's decision came after a Congress leader Manmohan Nagar, president of Bhopal Jila Panchayat, approached the apex court pleading that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh violated the constitutional provisions on reservation rotation and delimitation for Panchayat polls in the state.

"Tankha has sent a legal notice to MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asking him to apologise within three days by putting correct facts of the Supreme Court proceedings pertaining to the OBC reservation in ongoing panchayat polls in print, television and social media platforms," his counsel Shashank Shekhar said.

The legal notice has also been sent to BJP state president V D Sharma and state Minister for Urban Administration and Development Bhupendra Singh, he said.

Shekhar said the persons whom the notice has been served used their "IT troll army" to belittle Tankha, the court, the lawyer, the petitioners and the state of Madhya Pradesh by "propagating incorrect facts" of the court proceedings on OBC reservation case through.

"If you fail to do so, you are liable to pay an amount of Rs 10 crore as compensation," he quoted the notice as saying.

Reacting to the notice, ruling BJP's Jabalpur unit president and advocate G S Thakur said as there was no personal comment on senior advocate Vivek Tankha, the notice has no legal standing.

