New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Congress leaders from Gujarat, including some MLAs, met AICC general secretary K C Venugopal here on Wednesday and discussed the impending organisational changes in the party's state unit with him.

Gujarat does not have an AICC in-charge currently after the demise of Rajeev Satav, who died due to post-Covid complications.

Sources said the Gujarat Congress leaders want a new party in-charge to be appointed for the state and a reconstitution of the state unit to revamp the party at the grassroots level and unite all its factions to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in next year's Assembly polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)