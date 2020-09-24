Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) The CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress on Thursday called upon West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to convene a special session of the state Assembly soon to discuss the "anti-worker and anti- farmer" bills passed by Parliament, claiming that all norms were flouted in doing so.

In a joint letter to the chief minister, Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan and Left Front Legislative Party Leader Sujan Chakraborty said that they are ready to be part of any resolution by the Trinamool Congress government in the Assembly on these issues in public interest.

Also Read | Tarun Gogoi Health Update: Former Assam CM Shifted to ICU After His Condition Deteriorates.

"It is imperative to adopt a resolution immediately against the central government's disastrous steps in the present circumstances," the letter said, noting that along with the Congress and the Left, other political parties including the TMC participated in protests against the bills.

Holding that the subjects on which the bills were passed are part of either the State List or the Concurrent List, the two leaders urged Banerjee to take urgent steps not to implement the said bills in West Bengal.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At Troll Who Tried to Mock Him For His Stand on New Agriculture Bill.

"The way the anti-farmer and anti-worker bills were passed in the Parliament during the Monsoon session is unparliamentary and undemocratic and spells grave danger for the country," the letter read.

"By passing these bills, path is being cleared for handing over the country's farm sector to the corporates, for divesting the workers of their rights and to help blackmarketeers and hoarders to take control of essential commodities like foodgrains, sugar, edible oil, potatoes and onions," it said.

The two leaders claimed that a severe blow is set to come down on the right to food of the country's people through the passage of the amendment to the Essential Commodities Act and the farm bills.

Rajya Sabha witnessed bedlam during the passage by voice vote of two farm sector related bills which, opposition parties claimed, will help big corporates and lead to food crisis in the country.

Eight opposition members including three of the Congress and two each of the TMC and the CPI(M) - were suspended for "unruly behaviour" following the ruckus.

Most opposition parties boycotted Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings to protest the suspensions.

Parliament also approved three key labour reform bills that will remove impediments for winding up of companies and allow firing of staff without government permission in firms with up to 300 workers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)