New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Striving to make a mark in the upcoming Delhi civic body polls, the Congress has roped in its popular leaders from different states, including Sachin Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar and Salman Khurshid, as its star campaigners.

The party's list of star campaigners also include Uttar Pradesh MLA Aradhana Misra, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit.

The Congress was in power in the Municipal Corporation in Delhi (MCD) until 2007.

In the 2017 civic body polls, it could manage to win only 27 seats.

The Congress has also constituted various panels for the polls, with its pradesh election committee including the likes of state unit chief Anil Chaudhary, Maken, Dikshit and Jagdish Tytler. Besides it has set up a campaign committee, coordination committee, media committee, publicity committee, and digital and social media committee for the polls.

The Delhi civic polls are slated for December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

