Bengaluru, Jul 21 (PTI) Congress MLA from Karnataka, K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday claimed that the party men have amassed enough wealth to last for three to four generations in the name of its stalwarts Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Kumar made the statement during the Congress party's protest in the city today to condemn the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Sonia Gandhi in connection with a money laundering case, which has gone viral.

"We have earned, which is sufficient for three to four generations, in the name of Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. If we don't get ready for this sacrifice today, our food will rot and have worms in future," Kumar said while addressing the large gathering of party workers here.

The Congress MLA from Srinivasapur in Kolar district, said, "Let us shun pettiness and cribbing. Let us set aside all our small issues, we need to strengthen the Congress and Sonia Gandhi. She should feel morally content that the entire Congress stood behind her (Sonia Gandhi) for issuing a summons to her."

"The morsel we are eating today will become meaningful if she (Sonia Gandhi), feels content that the country is standing in her support to repay her for losing her husband...."

The MLA, known for making controversial remarks, had last year sparked a row in the Karnataka assembly saying, "When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy."

After nationwide furore, he apologised for his statement.

