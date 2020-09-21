Bhopal, Sep 21 (PTI) A group of Congress legislators led by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday staged a sit-in in the assembly complex here demanding dismissal of state BJP minister Usha Thakur for her alleged disparaging remarks against an outfit working for tribals.

The opposition MLAs protested near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the state assembly compound and criticised Thakur for her reported remarks.

Madhya Pradesh Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur has called an organisation working for tribals as anti- national and Naxalite (recently).

"They have this sort of mindset. What is in their hearts and minds slips out of their mouths," Nath told reporters after the protest.

We oppose them strongly. I have spoken to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. We want him to take stern action on this issue.

"The minister should be sacked for her objectionable words, the Leader of the Opposition added.

Nath said his party was worried about the coronavirus situation in the state, especially alleged laxity shown by hospitals in treating COVID-19 patients.

I have asked the Chief Minister to order an inquiry into it (alleged mismanagement by hospitals). Besides, I have asked him to set up a centre to receive complaints regarding coronavirus treatment, said Nath, who is also the state Congress president.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly had one-day session on Monday.

