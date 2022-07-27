New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over "the blatant misuse of investigation agencies by Central government to exact political vendetta against Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi".

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- The blatant misuse of investigation agencies by the Union Government to exact political vendetta against the Congress President Sonia Gandhi Ji is a blot on constitutional propriety, an assault on the opposition and abject oppression of freedom," the Congress MP said in a letter to Secretary-General of Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Monsoon Session of Parliament: Narendra Modi Govt to Table The Indian Antarctic Bill 2022 in Rajya Sabha Today.

He further said that the relentless exploitation of investigative agencies to launch targeted attacks against political opposition on baseless and concocted, bogus charges are causing the credibility of institutions like the Enforcement directorate amongst the public, making their mandate malleable.

"The assault on members of parliament by the Delhi Police and the silence of the government exposes the design to throttle dissent by coercion and to divert debates on inflation, price rise and unemployment," he added.

Also Read | Shopify Lays Off Around 1,000 Employees.

The Congress MP moved a notice after Enforcement Directorate questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi for over six hours on the second day of her appearance in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The 75-year-old has been asked to appear again on Wednesday.

Officials said that on Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi's response was sought to around 30 questions regarding her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and Young Indian Pvt Ltd, the company under investigation.

Her questioning at the ED office in central Delhi went on for nearly 2.5 hours beginning at 11 am and continuing after a 90-minute lunch break until 7 pm. Her questioning was conducted by a team led by additional director Monika Sharma.

During her questioning on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli was asked about the functioning and running of the newspaper, the role of its various office bearers, and her and Rahul Gandhi's involvement in the affairs of the National Herald and Young Indian.

Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs were detained for holding a protest march from the Vijay Chowk to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to draw the President's attention to the alleged misuse of central agencies by the government when they were stopped by the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)