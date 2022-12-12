New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Raising concerns over a report of a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, Congress MP and former Union Minister Manish Tewari on Monday demanded a comprehensive discussion over the matter in the ongoing Winter session in Parliament.

"The clash is unfortunate. Galwan 2020 was in Eastern Ladakh. This is Twang, Arunachal Pradesh extreme North East. Chinese military posture and political disposition qua India especially after the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party warrants a full discussion in Parliament," tweeted Tewari.

A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday led to minor injuries "to a few personnel" from both sides, sources said on Monday, noting that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

The sources said on December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

The Indian troops deployed in the area of face-off on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops and the number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash is more than the Indian soldiers, sources said on Monday.

They said the Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but did not expect the Indian side also to be well prepared. The sources said earlier that the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides and noted that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

They said as a follow-up to the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

The sources said in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines.

This has been the trend since 2006. (ANI)

