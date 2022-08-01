New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil has moved a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Gujarat's Botad hooch tragedy.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 1st August 2022. 72 people have died so far in Gujarat's Botad district due to the consumption of illicit liquor. The hooch tragedy had come to light one week ago," wrote Gohil to Rajya Sabha Speaker M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Congress leader further wrote, "Despite repeated written complaints and appeals against illicit liquor from the Sarpanch to the police, including the Home Minister, no action was taken. This terrible hooch tragedy is a clear case of negligence of administration at all levels."

Forty-two people from Botad and neighbouring Ahmedabad district have died so far after consuming the spurious liquor on July 25, while 97 people are still admitted to hospitals in Bhavnagar, Botad and Ahmedabad, according to Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

The Congress on Friday alleged that illicit liquor trade was "flourishing" in the state under the protection of ruling forces and demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the business of spurious liquor and drugs in the state, and asked which ruling forces are giving protection to the "mafias" involved.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress' media department head Pawan Khera and Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yajnik urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak up on the deaths due to spurious liquor and meet families of the victims during his Gujarat visit Friday.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 18 and will continue till August 12.

On July 26, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended four Congress members for the rest of the monsoon session for unruly behaviour and disrupting the proceedings of the House. The suspended MPs, along with other opposition members, were protesting with placards and shouting slogans against price rise and ignored repeated warnings from the Speaker. The four suspended Congress MPs are Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan. (ANI)

