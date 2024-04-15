New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Congress Sunday announced its candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi, where it is contesting in alliance with AAP, fielding Kanhaiya Kumar from the North East Delhi seat and Udit Raj from North West Delhi.

The party also named JP Agarwal as its candidate for the Chandni Chowk seat.

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: Seven, Including Two Children Charred to Death As Car Catches Fire After Hitting Truck on Churu Highway (Watch Videos).

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi under a 3:4 seat-sharing agreement, with the AAP contesting on four seats and the Congress on three.

Kanhaiya Kumar is a former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president who came to the limelight following his arrest in 2016 for allegedly raising "anti-national" slogans on the university campus.

Also Read | Kota Fire: Students Jump From Fourth Floor After Blaze Erupts in Hostel, Building Sealed Over Ignoring Safety Norms (Watch Video).

He was released later after an investigation revealed that the slogans were raised by outsiders.

Kumar is now the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the students' wing of the Congress. He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Begusarai on a CPI ticket but lost to the BJP's Giriraj Singh.

Kumar will be contesting against the BJP's two-time MP from the North East Delhi constituency and Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari.

JP Agarwal is a veteran leader of the Congress who had won from the Chandni Chowk constituency in 1984, 1989, and 1996. The party has fielded him from the same seat.

Udit Raj is a former MP from the North West Delhi-SC seat. He had won from the constituency in 2014 as a BJP candidate. Raj joined Congress in 2019 after being denied a ticket by the saffron party.

Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)