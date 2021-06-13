New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A three-member AICC panel set up to end factionalism in the Punjab Congress on Sunday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and held deliberations with him.

Sources said the panel chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs of the party Harish Rawat and former MP J P Aggarwal held discussions with the former Congress president.

The panel has already submitted its report to Congress president Sonia Gandhi with its suggestions of suitably accommodating Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Ahead of a possible rejig in the Punjab Congress, the panel may meet up with the Congress president soon, the sources said.

Sunday's discussions at the Congress leader's residence lasted over an hour, where issues pertaining to ending factionalism in the state, which goes to polls early next year, were also discussed, the sources said.

Sidhu is at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and both have publicly given statements against each other in the media, with Sidhu criticising the chief minister for not bringing the guilty to book in the Kotkapura sacrilege incident.

Top Congress leaders are engaged actively to end the factionalism in the Punjab unit and present a united face in the 2022 assembly elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)