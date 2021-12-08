New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Congress unanimously passed a resolution at its Parliamentary Party meet wherein chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been authorised to nominate Secretary, Treasurer and Executive members of CPP, sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi slammed the Central government for rising inflation and termed it insensitive towards farmers and common people.

The meeting by Congress comes amid protest by the opposition parties over the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha for "unruly conduct' on the last day of the monsoon session of parliament. The MPs were suspended last week.

Opposition MPs will hold a sit-in protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises on Wednesday in support of 12 suspended MPs. (ANI)

