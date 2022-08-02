New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Congress workers Tuesday staged a protest outside the head office here of party-owned National Herald newspaper against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid there in a money laundering case.

The ED raided the newspaper's Bahadurshah Zafar Marg office and 11 other locations Tuesday as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, officials said, a week after the agency questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Bhubaneswar: 50-Year-Old Engineer Duped of Rs 25 Lakh By WhatsApp 'Friend'.

Hundreds of Congress workers including those from the party's Delhi unit gathered outside the Herald House building and staged protest against the raid.

The protesters also included members of the Delhi Mahila Congress and its president Amrita Dhawan.

Also Read | West Bengal Van Electrocution Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh for Pilgrims Electrocuted in Cooch Behar Accident.

"The raids by the ED are a proof that the BJP government at the Centre is trying to deviate the debate over relevant issues like price rise and unemployment," Dhawan said.

The probe agency has already questioned Sonia Gandhi and her MP-son Rahul Gandhi.

While Sonia Gandhi was questioned for over 11 hours over three rounds last month, Rahul Gandhi was quizzed for more than 50 hours over five days in June.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)