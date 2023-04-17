New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Raising the pitch for a caste-based census, the Congress on Monday accused the government of resisting it while playing politics on the issue.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the underprivileged need economic and political power and not empty words as he again called for removing the 50 per cent ceiling on quota and demanded reservations for Dalits and tribals based on their population.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an up-to-date caste census, saying meaningful social justice and empowerment programmes are incomplete without such data.

Supporting the Congress' demand for an up-to-date caste census in the country, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar said it would be beneficial for all sections of society.

The BJP unit in Bihar had supported a resolution at an all-party meeting convened by Nitish Kumar and later a unanimous resolution was passed in the Bihar Assembly on caste census. However, the BJP's central leadership is yet to respond to the demand for a socio-economic and caste census raised now by the Congress.

"Prime Minister ji, the underprivileged need political and economic power, not empty words," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Take these three steps: Make the 2011 census figures public, tell how many OBCs are there in the country and remove the 50 percent cap on reservations. Give reservation to Dalits, tribals according to their population," he said.

Kharge stressed that conducting the census is the responsibility of the Union Government.

"I am writing to you to once again place on record the demand of the Indian National Congress for an up-to-date Caste Census. My colleagues and I have raised this demand earlier in both Houses of Parliament on a number of occasions as have leaders of many other opposition parties," the Congress chief said in his letter dated April 16.

The Bihar chief minister said the survey report would help the government in better implementation of welfare schemes for socially and economically disadvantaged groups.

"We have been in favour of the caste census right from the very beginning. When the central government refused to do so, we decided to conduct the caste survey on our own. It is going on in the state. The exercise will provide data to the government for carrying out works for the benefit of weaker sections of the society", Kumar told reporters in Patna.

On the other hand, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar targeted the Congress over the remarks of its leaders on the quota issue.

He accused the party and the JD(S) of joining hands by promising to reverse the Karnataka government order of scrapping the four per cent quota for Muslims to deny benefits given to Vokkaligas, Lingayats as well as SCs and STs.

Describing the Janata Dal (Secular) as the B-team of the Congress, he said on Twitter that the BJP will stand strongly with these communities and will make sure it is with them for their progress.

While Karnataka Congress leaders want to reverse reservation, Rahul Gandhi "dropped" into Karnataka and said he wants to breach the Supreme Court limit on reservations, the BJP MP from the state tweeted.

"So the Congress politics of lies and promise and scoot politics continues. That is why voters chose BJP because we deliver what we promise," Chandrasekhar said.

The BJP government in Karnataka has scrapped the 4 percent quota for Muslims and has divided it equally among the Vokkaligas and Lingayats in the poll-bound state, which comprises a majority of the population.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said in Delhi that if the government is really concerned about the OBCs, why is it "reluctant" to issue the data pertaining to caste and social and economic status.

He also echoed the demand to carry out a caste and social-economic census in the country to ascertain the number of people and their economic and social status that will help formulate its policies.

"The prime minister claims he belongs to the other backward classes. If the government really loves the OBCs, then it becomes important to ask some questions to the government. Why is the Government of India so reluctant to issue the data pertaining to caste and social and economic status of people in the country," he asked.

He said the BJP must clear its stand on caste census and tell people whether it wants a caste census or not.

"You must tell the people whether you want to get a caste census done, if you want it then get it done like it is being done in Bihar. If you don't want the census then hold a press conference and say that there is no need to count the people," he said.

Kumar alleged that ever since the new government has come to power, no data has been issued and the 2021 census has also not been done.

"We urge the government to start the process of the census which has not taken place in 2021," he said, adding that one can formulate its policies once the data is there.

He said census has been done since the last 150 years.

"If the prime minister comes from the OBC category then he should ensure that all posts which are lying vacant will be filled but before that there

"They will take votes based on caste and attack them on caste basis, but they will not come out with data on what is their numbers," the Congress leader alleged.

Kharge in his letter noted that for the first time, the UPA Government conducted a Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) during 2011-12 covering some 25 crore households.

"For a number of reasons, however, the caste data could not get published even though the Congress and other MPs demanded its release after your government came to power in May 2014," Kharge said.

"In the absence of an updated caste census, I am afraid a reliable database so very essential for meaningful social justice and empowerment programmes, particularly for OBCs, is incomplete. This Census is the responsibility of the Union Government," Kharge said.

"We demand that it be done immediately and that a comprehensive Caste Census be made its integral part," Kharge said.

Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday dared Prime Minister Modi to release the 2011 caste-based census data in the public domain and also demanded that the 50 per cent cap on reservation be removed.

The Congress leader while speaking at a poll rally in Karnataka claimed only seven per cent of secretaries in the central government are members from Other Backward Castes, Dalits and tribal communities.

