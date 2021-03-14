New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Congress Saturday night released a list of its 21 candidates for the April 6 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The list was issued after a meeting of the Congress' central election committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress is contesting 25 of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly, with the DMK fighting on a majority of the seats.

The Congress had contested 41 assembly seats in the last assembly polls.

The Congress also announced its candidate for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha bye-elections, fielding V Vijayakumar from the seat.

