Shimla, Aug 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Thursday stated here that Congress ruled states failed to implement old pension scheme (OPS) despite making announcements.

On the sidelines of a function at Peterhoff here today, Thakur said his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot had openly stated in Northern Zonal Council in Jaipur last month that his government could not implement OPS so far despite making announcement. Gehlot had openly requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the meeting to provide funds for implementing OPS, Thakur claimed.

It is easy to make announcements but very difficult to implement OPS, he said.

Replying to a query regarding threat of gherao of state Assembly by New Pension Scheme Karamchari Mahasangh (NPSKM) on August 13, the chief minister said it is their right to protest but it is very difficult to say whether it will be implemented or not in the present financial situation.

The stat employees under the banner of NPSKM had given an ultimatum to the Thakur government to announce implementation of OPS by August 9, otherwise they would hold a protest on August 13.

They had earlier held a protest outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly during the Budget session on March 3.

The old pension scheme for government employees was discontinued in the country from April 1, 2004.

The NPSKM representatives demanded that the state government should restore the old pension scheme in which the entire amount of pension was given by the government.

According to the new scheme, employees contribute 10 per cent of their salary for pension while the state government contributes 14 per cent, the NPSKM representatives had added.

