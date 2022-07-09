Jammu, July 9 (PTI) Hitting out at the ruling BJP for its alleged terror connections, Congress on Saturday sought answers from the saffron party over its links with a LeT terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded a high level probe into it.

AICC representative Sukhpal Singh Khera told reporters here on Saturday that the Congress does not believe in playing politics over serious national issues like terrorism.

"However, multiple revelations of close links between the BJP and individuals caught in terror activities force us to ask some straight questions from the ruling party that loses no opportunity to preach to Indians about nationalism", he said.

Khera questioned the BJP over the recent arrest of LeT terrorist Talib Hussain in J&K & Riyaz Ahmed Attari in Rajasthan who brutally beheaded a tailor in Udaipur.

Referring to Talib Hussain as prominent leader of the IT Cell of the BJP in J&K, who was even spotted in the photograph with Union Home Minister, Khera asked how a simple denial by the BJP is sufficient without a fair probe.

'Similarly Mohd Riyaz Attari was linked to BJP in Rajastan especially with the top BJP leader", he alleged.

Attari was seen attending numerous party programmes in the presence of senior BJP leaders, he claimed.

