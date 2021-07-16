Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) The Congress hit out at the BJP-led Centre over the rising inflation in the country on Friday, saying it has failed on all fronts and people have made up their mind to oust the saffron party from power in the next general election.

Congress workers, under the leadership of the party's Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, took out a cycle rally here in protest against the rising inflation in the country and demanding a withdrawal of the hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. The rally started from the Albert Hall and ended at the Gandhi Circle on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.

Dotasra said the people of the country are already suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Many people have lost their jobs, salaries were cut. Due to the wrong economic policies of the Centre, inflation continues to rise," he added.

The Congress leader said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has failed on all fronts and "people have made up their mind to oust the BJP from power in the next general election".

He said BJP leaders and the 25 MPs of the party from the state have failed to bring the Centre's public welfare schemes to the people of Rajasthan, for which they will have to bear the brunt in the 2023 Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"The BJP government at the Centre has failed to provide employment to youngsters and check the rising inflation in the country. The youngsters, farmers, traders and the general public of the country are troubled due to the wrong policies of the Centre," Dotasra said.

On a call of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the ruling party in the state took out five-km cycle rallies at all the district headquarters to protest against the rising inflation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)