Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) The Congress will 'gherao' Punjab Raj Bhavan on March 1 in protest against "rising" fuel prices.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday said the party will gherao the Raj Bhavan to take the people's voice against this “cruel” rise in prices of essential commodities to the Centre.

“We will keep pressurising the central regime, which has completely forsaken the interest of common man, to force it to control spiralling prices,” Jakhar said in a statement here.

Slamming the Centre, Jakhar dubbed the increase of Rs 25 per cooking gas cylinder as “atrocious” saying the government has already added a sum of Rs 100 to the gas cylinder price in the last one month.

Condemning a similar upward trend in petrol and diesel prices, Jakhar said it is happening when the crude oil prices are half of what it was during the term of Manmohan Singh's government.

“The Modi regime is looting people by burdening them with these extra prices”, alleged Jakhar.

The present Central regime is working at the “behest” of corporates while letting people of the country “suffer”, Jakhar said and warned that no dispensation can exist by “torturing” the public.

“That's why the Congress has planned this protest to intimate the Punjab Governor about the condition of the public so that he could forward his report to the Centre,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)