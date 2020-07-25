New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Congress will hold a nationwide online campaign "Speak Up for Democracy" on Sunday against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) constant attempts to topple elected governments and misuse constitutional bodies, said Congress leader KC Venugopal adding that Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) will hold protests in front of Raj Bhavans across the country against this "naked murder of democracy" on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Venugopal wrote, "Against BJP's constant attempts to topple elected Governments and misusing constitutional bodies for their dirty political games Congress will hold a nationwide Online Campaign--Speak Up for Democracy tomorrow, the 26th of July. Join this campaign and raise your voice to save Democracy."

"Following this, the PCCs will hold protests in front of Raj Bhavans across the country against this naked murder of democracy and subverting institutions on Monday, the 27th of July, 2020. Join this mass movement to save our democracy and Constitution," he added.

Venugopal's statement comes in the backdrop of the Rajasthan political crisis. Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open.

Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party on July 14. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 other legislators. (ANI)

