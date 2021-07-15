Hyderabad, July 15 (PTI) The Congress said on Thursday that it would raise issues pertaining to farmers' welfare and price rise during the monsoon session of Parliament beginning on July 19.

"Farmers' issue and price rise, we will raise in Parliamenton the first day. We will seek answers from the government on these issues. We will move adjournment motion in Parliament," Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda told reporters here.

On Wednesday, the party held a meeting to discuss the issues to be raised in Parliament.

Slamming the NDA government on price rise, economic growth, unemployment and others, he said his party stands with the country's farmers, poor and middle classes and that it has been fighting on price rise "from street, to the Parliament".

Noting that governments across the world have provided a lot of relief to the people in view of the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic, he claimed that it is not known even today as to whom the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the NDA government at the Centre benefited.

Without providing relief to common people in the wake of the pandemic, the government put a massive burden on people, including on the poor through indirect taxes and others, he said.

He also attacked the TRS government in Telangana for the alleged high taxes on fuel.

The Congress in Telangana would organise a 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' programme here on Friday in protest against the price rise and the alleged high rate of taxes on petrol and diesel.

