Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday claimed that his party will register a landslide victory in the upcoming Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections, to be held in four phases next month.

He said people are happy with the “good governance” provided by the state government, especially during the coronavirus crisis.

So, they will make the party win in the upcoming elections with a huge majority, he claimed.

The state Congress president also claimed that 70 to 80 per cent of people's representatives elected in the recent panchayat elections believe in the Congress ideology.

"It is clear from this that the Congress government is doing a good job in Rajasthan," Dotasra told reporters here.

Ruling out speculations that the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls will be conducted “without party symbols'', Dotasara said, "The government or the Congress has not decided to contest the election without the party symbol. We want to fight on the party symbol. The elections will be held on symbol as before.”

Replying to a question on action against rebel party workers contesting municipal elections, Dotasra said a six-member committee constituted by the All-India Congress Committee can make any recommendation or take steps in this regard.

