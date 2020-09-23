Hyderabad, Sep 23 (PTI) The Congress would set up committees at the grassroots level in Andhra Pradesh as part of efforts to strengthen it in the state, AICC general secretary Ommen Chandy said on Wednesday.

Chandy, in-charge of party affairs in the state, held meetings with state Congress leaders and discussed various issues and measures to strengthen the Congress in Andhra Pradesh, where it has been decimated following the bifurcation to carve out Telangana in2014.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die, Parliament’s Monsoon Session Ends Before Schedule Due to COVID-19.

Recalling that special status was promised to Andhra Pradesh, he said the NDA government has not delivered on the assurances made even six years after the bifurcation.

Chandy, a former Kerala chief minister, criticised the NDA government for alleged failure to address issues of farmers in the country, a party release said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Raises Red Flag for India’s 60 Districts With CMs on Dealing With COVID-19 Pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)