New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The Congress will hold symbolic protests at petrol pumps across the country on Friday against the rise in the fuel prices and demanding its withdrawal.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, in a statement, said during these symbolic protests, issues of public interest such as the problems being faced by the public due to the spiralling prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, the unprecedented economic slowdown, the rising unemployment and skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities will be highlighted.

"Aggrieved by this antipathy and exploitation of the citizens of the country, the Congress party has decided to hold symbolic protests in front of petrol pumps across the country on Friday, June 11, 2021, against the rising prices of petrol and diesel, demanding withdrawal of the hike in fuel prices," he said.

The Congress leader said due to the wrong policies of the BJP government, the people of the country have been battling against the impact of COVID-19 for the last 15 months.

"On one hand they could not get medicines and health facilities at the right time, on the other, they have been suffering because of the failing economy and widespread unemployment.

"Instead of sympathising with the problems of the commoners, the BJP government has decided to disregard the sufferings of the people and continue to inflict pain by raising the prices of petrol and diesel every other day," he said.

The BJP government has increased excise duty by Rs 23.87 per litre on petrol and Rs 28.37 on diesel in comparison to the previous UPA regime, Venugopal said.

"Because of the wrong policies and hefty taxes, petrol prices in many parts of the country have crossed Rs 100 per litre these days, while diesel prices are on the verge of reaching Rs 100 per litre.

"The wrong priorities and anti-people policies of the BJP government can also be gauged from the fact that in the last 13 months of the corona epidemic, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by an unprecedented Rs 25.97 and Rs 24.18 respectively. In the last five months alone, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased 44 times, which is a living example of loot from the public by the BJP government at the Centre," he alleged.

The symbolic protests will be organised by the local units of the Congress, following the COVID-19 protocols prescribed by the local, district and state administrations of the respective localities, Venugopal said, adding that there will be no public meetings in the course of the protests.

