New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the party will continue to stand up for the rights of women in the country.

His comments came after the Congress announced that it will reserve 40 per cent seats for women candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi made the announcement in Lucknow on Tuesday.

"Have always stood for women's rights earlier and will continue to stand," Rahul Gandhi said in an Instagram post.

He used the hashtag "Womens representation" in his post and shared a video that carried an earlier speech of his and today's speech of Priyanka.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi is heard saying the Congress will target to create 50 per cent place for India's women in the party.

