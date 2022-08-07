New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Wishes poured in after the former Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Saturday elected as India's new Vice President. Taking note of the victory, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Union minister AR Meghwal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi congratulated Dhankar on his landslide win.

"He will be a wonderful Rajya Sabha chairman, an outstanding Vice President. The nation is blessed to have the son of a farmer and an eminent jurist as VP of India. We're fortunate we will have a chance to work with him," said Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted that the newly elected vice president will address the farmers' woes.

"Jagdeep Dhankhar has won the Vice-Presidential election with a large majority. On the other hand, Margaret Alva got merely 182 votes. I congratulate him. He comes from a farming background. He will help address the farmers' woes," said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi called Dhankar's victory as impressive and said," I am so happy, congratulate him. It was a decisive & impressive victory. He is an eminent lawyer and a farmer, this is a rare combination."

Union minister AR Meghwal lauded Dhankar's strengthened character and said, "This is a matter of happiness. Hailing from the small village of Jhunjhuna, studying in Sainik schools, he entered politics, and became an established lawyer and then a Governor. This shows his strengthened character. It will reflect in his term as VP as well."

Following the victory, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached the residence of newly elected Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi on Saturday.

BJP leaders including BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also met with Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence in the national capital.

The newly elected vice president Dhankar marked his maiden victory after he got 528 votes against opposition candidate Margaret Alva who got 182 votes.

The polling to elect the new vice president began at 10 am today and concluded at 5 pm. The counting of votes began after 6 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amongst the first leaders to cast his vote. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda also cast their votes. Dr Manmohan Singh arrived in a wheelchair to cast his vote. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also cast his vote besides other MPs.

The next Vice-President of the country will take the oath of office on August 11, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends.

Janata Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK had announced support for Dhankhar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) extended support to Alva. The Trinamool Congress abstained from the vote.

Dhankhar was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal in 2019. He resigned from the post of West Bengal Governor on July 17 after his name was announced as the vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Vice President of India, which is the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

The Vice President of India is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

