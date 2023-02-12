Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Gulab Chand Kataria's appointment as the governor of Assam is an honour for entire Rajasthan, state BJP president Satish Poonia said on Sunday.

Rajasthan BJP leaders and workers also congratulated Kataria, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore reached Kataria's residence here to wish him.

"Kataria's appointment as the Assam governor is an honour for entire Rajasthan... He is the one who strengthened the BJP in Mewar," the state BJP chief told reporters.

An eight-time MLA, Kataria (78) is from Udaipur and holds significant influence in the Mewar region comprising Udaipur and other nearby areas.

He was the home minister in the former Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state. Gulab Chand Kataria is married to Anita Kataria and the couple has five daughters.

