New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): As seat-sharing talks are going on between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the discussions between the two parties are going on positively.

"I am telling you formally, all speculations appearing in newspapers or TV channels are nowhere near the truth. The discussions between Congress and us have been going in a positive manner," Bharadwaj told ANI on Wednesday.

Also Read | HC on Rape Survivor's Identity: Kerala High Court Rules Out Action Against Magistrate Who Inadvertently Named Rape Survivor in Order.

Refusing to share details of the discussions being held between the two parties, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said, "We believe that whatever discussion is going on behind closed doors should stay behind closed doors."

Bharadwaj said that the AAP and the Congress are holding discussions as "responsible alliance partners" and do not want to hold talks on minor issues at present.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik on January 12.

"Both our party and the Congress do not want to hold discussions on minor issues. The discussions are going on as responsible alliance partners," the AAP leader said.

The Delhi Minister further added that the discussions are being held keeping the objectives of the alliance in mind and not staying constricted to parties' interests.

"The efforts are to make the alliance strong. Parties' interests come second, first is national interest," Bharadwaj said.

On the next round of discussions between the AAP and the Congress, Bharadwaj said, "The next meeting with our party and the Congress will be held soon. Whenever all the members of the Congress and our party are available at a common time, around 7-8 individuals, the meeting can be held, either tomorrow or the day after."

Refusing to reveal further details on the much anticipated seat-sharing strategy between the two parties, Bharadwaj said, "The discussion will go forward. It will be difficult to say how these discussions will be held."

The Congress and the AAP held their first formal meeting on Monday to discuss seat-sharing arrangements under the INDIA bloc for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

AAP leaders said that a final decision on seat-sharing will be taken soon, whereas the BJP alleged that there's confusion in the alliance.

The meeting comes amid rumours of discontent between the state units of the Congress and the AAP in Delhi and Punjab. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)