Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): The political temperature in Madhya Pradesh has shot up after the Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of removing former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru's picture from the state assembly.

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh's son and Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh said that the BJP or whosoever removed the photo was wrong and he would discuss it with Protem speaker Gopal Bhargava.

"It is regrettable to remove Jawaharlal Nehru's photo from the House. Two countries got independence together, India and Pakistan. Everyone knows what the condition of Pakistan is. The foundation of Indian democracy is strong because of Jawaharlal Nehru. BJP or whoever has removed Nehru's photo is wrong. I will discuss it with the Protem Speaker," Jaivardhan Singh said.

Notably, a picture of Bhimrao Ambedkar has been installed in place of Jawaharlal Nehru's picture in the house.

Leader of opposition, Umang Singhar said that they (BJP) would remove Bhimrao Ambedkar's photo from the house and replace it with Nathuram Godse's photo in coming days.

"It is not important about removing Nehru's photo. What is important is that their (BJP) effort is to eliminate his (Nehru) thoughts. Ahead they (BJP) will replace Ambedkar's photo and with Godse's photo," Singhar said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Congress' claim, Protem Speaker Gopal Bhargava said that all this happened during the last tenure and he had not given any instruction into the matter.

"All this happened during the last tenure. I have not given any instructions in this manner. Nehru and Ambedkar are supreme leaders, there is equal respect for all. There is a special committee regarding this in the secretariat of the Assembly, the issue will be sent to it and then will act whatever decision is taken," Bhargava said.

Besides, Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla also reacted to the issue saying the secretariat would decide to place Nehru's photo at an appropriate place.

"Putting up Ambedkar's photo should be welcomed. Congress should not talk like this about it. Photo of Bhimrao Ambedkar, the creator of the Constitution, should be mandatory in the Assembly. The secretariat will decide to place Nehru's photo at an appropriate place," Shukla added.

Another Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti said both Nehru and Ambedkar were supreme leaders, their photos should have been displayed in the assembly. It was wrong to remove Nehru's photo from the house.

"The way the Bharatiya Janata Party is thinking now, it seems that they (BJP) will remove the photos of both the great men and replace them with Godse's photo in the future," Bharti said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Adivasi Party MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar said that both were supreme leaders, their photos should have been there.

"If Nehru's photo has been removed then I will talk to the Speaker. Removing the photo is wrong, I will definitely raise any wrong issue in the House," he added. (ANI)

