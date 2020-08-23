New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) With a number of Congress leaders seeking a revamp of the party's organisational machinery, BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Sunday said they have acknowledged what his party had said long back and claimed that the Congress is "adrift both ideologically and organisationally".

"Congress's adrift, both ideologically n organisationally. From India's interests, goals n objectives, BJP had said this long back. Indians've been saying this time n again.

"Now 24 top notch Congress leaders have acknowledged d same. But there're no halfway solutions (sic)," Rao tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra took a dig at the Congress over reports that a group of senior leaders of the opposition party has called for "sweeping changes in the party, from top to bottom".

Ironically, in the Congress, the top is the bottom, he said.

Ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on Monday, the party is divided on the leadership issue with a section demanding a "full-time" chief and another backing the Gandhis at the helm, amid indications that interim president Sonia Gandhi may offer to quit.

