Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have moved the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, asserting that it violates key provisions of the Indian Constitution.

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai voiced strong objections to the bill, stating, "This Bill violates Articles 15, 25, 26, and 29 of the Constitution. The land (Waqf properties) is meant for Dargahs and mosques, and calling it a 'vacant land' is misleading."

Also Read | Justice Yashwant Varma Sworn In As Allahabad High Court Judge in Private Event Amid Cash Row Controversy.

The Congress leader further criticized the bill, claiming that it would have far-reaching consequences for religious minority institutions, particularly those associated with the Muslim community.

He added, "Taking the matter to the Supreme Court is valid and people will step forward to fight this legally."

Also Read | Stop Agitation for Making Marathi Mandatory in Nationalised Banks: Raj Thackeray After Devendra Fadnavis Warns Attempts To Take Law Into Hands Will Not Be Tolerated.

Meanwhile, After the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill sparked a rift within the Janata Dal (United), party MLC Khalid Anwar on Saturday emphasised that the JD(U) is a secular and liberal party, asserting that all leaders continue to stand firmly behind Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, Anwar dismissed concerns of any mass exit of Muslim leaders from the party. "We sent our concerns, and all our concerns were duly answered, and we gave a transparent stand to the public. JDU is a secular, liberal and democratic party, and all its leaders stand firmly with Nitish Kumar. No Muslim leader will leave the party," Khalid Anwar said.

This comes after five JD(U) leaders resigned from the party after it supported the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament.

Party leaders, including Nadeem Akhtar, Raju Nayyar, Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik and Kasim Ansari, resigned from the JD(U).

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had urged all secular political parties, including BJP allies and MPs, to oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Earlier, JD(U) leader Raju Nayyar wrote in his resignation, "I resign from JD(U) after the Waqf Amendment Bill is passed and supported in the Lok Sabha."

In a letter addressed to JDU National President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tabrez Siddiqui Alig expressed deep disappointment, stating that the party had "betrayed the trust of the Muslim community." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)