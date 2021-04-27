Panaji (Goa) [India], April 27 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said that the COVID-19 situation in the state worsening day by day and hospitals are working beyond their capacity.

"COVID situation in Goa is worsening day by day. All hospitals are working beyond their capacity. Patients are put on floors, stretchers and chairs as there are no beds available. What is next? Is Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant preparing for pyres and graves now?", questioned Chodankar.

"The entire system has collapsed. The Health Minister and Chief Minister are busy scoring political brownie points on each other. People are suffering. Government is clueless and has no plan of action in place. How will COVID infected patients survive, if there is no treatment facility available? The only option left to them is to die as the insensitive BJP government failed to create adequate medical facilities last year despite knowing that the second wave of COVID may hit anytime", he added.

Meanwhile, Goa Health Department informed on Monday that Goa reported 2,321 fresh COVID cases, 712 recoveries, and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

