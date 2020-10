New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Congress party on Friday announced candidates for by-polls to five assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Jharkhand.

The five candidates from Uttar Pradesh are - Dr Kamlesh Singh from Naugawan Sadat, Sushil Chaudhri from Bulandshahr, Sneh Lata from Tundla, Kripa Shankar from Ghatampur and Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria.

Kumar Jaimangal will be the party candidate from Bermo in Jharkhand.

The Election Commission announced by-polls for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, and 56 Assembly constituencies spread across Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. Votes will be counted on November 10. (ANI)

