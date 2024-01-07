New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Congress party declared the names of the new presidents of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) state units in Rajasthan, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh East on Sunday.

A release from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) stated, "Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of the presidents of the following NSUI State Units with immediate effect."

Vinod Jakar has been appointed NSUI state president in Rajasthan. Swarup Kumar Sil will lead Tripura, and Rishabh Pandey will take charge in Uttar Pradesh East, the release added.

The announcement comes a day after the appointment of Varun Choudhary as NSUI's National President. Varun Choudhary replaced Neeraj Kundan as head of the party's students' wing.

Meanwhile, the Congress National Alliance Committee meeting is underway to discuss the seat-sharing formula in Bihar on Sunday.

Congress National Alliance Committee members Ashok Gehlot and Salman Khurshid were also present.

This is the first meeting with RJD to discuss the seat-sharing formula for the state of Bihar.

The Congress formed the five-member NAC, with Wasnik as convenor and veteran leaders including former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, former Union minister Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Prakash as members.

The committee is tasked with examining various aspects of forming alliances with other political entities in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress set up the election committees for eight states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and others.

"The Congress President has approved the proposal of the constitution of Pradesh Election Committees of Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura, and Pradesh Election Committee and Political Affairs Committee of Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect," an official statement issued by the party said on Saturday.

Congress also set up a Central War Room for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections which comprises the organisational war room and a communication war room.

The organisational war room will be headed by Sasikanth Senthil S. The party has appointed four vice-chairmen-- Gokul Butail, Naveen Sharma, Varun Santhosh, Capt. Arvind Kumar.

Vaibhav Walia has been made the Chairman of the Communication War Room.

Also, the party has constituted the Publicity Committee for the upcoming General elections. (ANI)

