New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Anil Kumar Yadav has been appointed as the Chairman of the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) Other Backward Classes (OBC) department on Thursday.

'Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Dr. Anil Jaihind (Dr. Anil Kumar Yadav)," a release from Congress said.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind, Successfully Extradited to India From US; NIA Releases His First Picture in Custody.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing Chairman, Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav," it added.

This came a day after Congress concluded its two-day All India Congress Committee (AICC) session held on Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat.

Also Read | Gwalior Shocker: Woman Forces Husband To Eat Feces at Gunpoint, Records Video and Threatens To Circulate It; Victim Appeals for Justice, Warns of Suicide.

On Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the Congress party workers to stay united and cooperate so that the party can form a government in the next Gujarat elections.

"We are with the poor, minorities, backward, untouchables, and Dalit. Congress is standing with people belonging to any religion or caste. If you all cooperate and be with the Congress party, then we will certainly form a government in the next Gujarat elections," Kharge said at the AICC session.

He also referred to the speech of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi explained how PM Modi, BJP and RSS are destroying the country...the ideology of Congress should be taken forward. Any institution should have manpower, mental and economic strength. We have less economic strength but high manpower strength and mental strength," he said.

He said INDIA bloc parties were united in their opposition to the Waqf legislation.

"We have to remain united. We have to strengthen the INDIA bloc," he added.

Earlier, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of trying to control institutions.

"Their (RSS) ideology is against the Constitution. They want to end democracy. They want to control all the institutions of India and hand over the country's money to Ambani Adani... The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is an attack on the freedom of religion and the Constitution," he said.

The Congress leader also raised the party's demand for a caste census in the country and alleged that the government does not want to conduct it.

"We took a revolutionary step of caste census in Telangana. A few months before that, I had asked PM Narendra Modi in the Parliament that we should get a caste census done in the country... I wanted to know who had what share in this country and whether this country truly respected the tribal, Dalit, and backward communities. PM Narendra Modi and the RSS clearly refused the caste census because they don't want to reveal the share that minorities get in this country... I told him that we will pass the caste census law in the Parliament right in front of you," Gandhi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)