Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Weeks after the Congress' poll debacle in Madhya Pradesh, the party leadership has removed Kamal Nath as its Madhya Pradesh chief and appointed Congress leader Jitu Patwari in his place.

"Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Jitu Patwari as the President of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President, Shri Kamal Nath," a press release issued by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal read.

Soon after his new appointment, Jitu said that he would continue on the path of duty and strengthen democracy and the Congress.

"I have always felt proud to be a dedicated worker for Congress, determined to protect Indian ideals and values. Heartfelt gratitude to the national leadership. With the inspiration and guidance of senior Congress leaders, we will continue to move forward on the path of duty and strengthen democracy and the Congress," the newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress chief said in a post on 'X'.

Party workers celebrated with drums outside Jitu Patwari's residence after his appointment.

Thanking the party leadership, Jitu Patwari said, "I want to thank party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Congress leadership for having faith in such a normal party worker like me and giving me such a great responsibility."

The state Congress chief said that he wants to fulfil the role of a positive opposition in the state and care about its wellbeing.

"We will be working to spread the Congress ideology across houses. With the blessings of our senior leaders and the cooperation of the young workers, we will ensure that we win Madhya Pradesh. We want to fulfil the role of a positive opposition in Madhya Pradesh and look after the state's wellbeing," Jitu said, speaking to ANI.

Wishing well to the newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, he said, "We hope that the new Chief Minister will fulfil all the promises given by his party and we will be supporting him."

Meanwhile, the Congress has also appointed Umang Singhar as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and Hemant Katare as the Deputy Leader of Madhya Pradesh.

In Chhattisgarh, the party has appointed Charan Das Mahant as the CLP leader. (ANI)

