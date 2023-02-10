New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Friday said his party will intensify the protest against the Kerala's Left government's budget decisions to levy cess on fuel prices and asked the people not to pay the increased amount.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Sudhakaran said the Congress party will protect those who may face any issues for not paying the increased cess amount.

"The state is being stifled due to the adamant attitude of the Chief Minister. All sectors of the society have been affected due to this budget," Sudhakaran said, adding that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will have to withdraw the excess liability imposed on the people.

"Congress will intensify the protest against the budget decisions...I urge the people not to pay the increased fuel cess amount. We will protect those who face issues due to non-payment of cess," the Congress leader said.

Sudhakaran claimed that Vijayan, when he was in the opposition, had earlier called for not paying the tax imposed by the then UDF regime.

The Kannur MP also alleged that the new tax was being implemented by the government, for the party workers. He alleged that such a measure was being taken due to the corruption and extravagance of the Left government.

He also urged the state government to take stringent action against officials who have failed to collect taxes in the state.

He said the responsibility of the mismanagement of tax collection solely rests on the government itself. The opposition Congress and the BJP has been protesting against the budgetary proposal to increase fuel cess in Kerala.

The Left government had justified the decision to levy Rs two on fuel saying it was due to the BJP government's revengeful approach towards the state.

When asked about Sudhakaran's announcement calling for non-payment of cess, Leader of Opposition Congress, V D Satheesan said he was not aware of such a statement.

