Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Congress launched a public relations drive in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand ahead of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, on Thursday.

As part of the outreach campaign ahead of the battle for five Lok Sabha seats in the hill state, the Congress's candidate from Tehri, Jot Singh Gunsola, campaigned in the Vikasnagar assembly constituency. Former minister and senior Congress leader Navprabhat accompanied Gunsola as he canvassed for votes.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: BRS Candidate Kadiyam Kavya for Warangal Seat Withdraws From Contest.

Speaking to ANI, Navprabhat, a former state minister, said, "The Tehri constituency is currently represented by a BJP member. However, his inactivity as a people's representative is a big taking point going into the elections. However, the BJP is playing on emotive issues in a desperate bid for votes. The UCC (Uniform Civil Code) was passed in the state earlier. However, I don't think it will be implemented until the polls are done and dusted. The presidential assent to the UCC is yet to come. The CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) is also pending arbitration in the Supreme Court."

Taking a swipe at the ruling BJP at the Centre and state, he said, "I think the biggest issue before the people ahead of the elections is corruption in the name of electoral bonds that is now out in the public domain. It will become an even bigger issue and talking point ahead of the elections as more skeletons tumble out. The Congress stands with the poor, farmers and women and is committed to development. We will go into the elections with a positive frame of mind. On the issue of corruption through electoral bonds, there will be more revelations in the coming days."

Also Read | Mukhtar Ansari Dies: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Officials To Beef Up Security After Mafia-Turned-Politician's Death in Banda.

Speaking to ANI, Gunsola said, "We are going to the people with issues such as unemployment and women's safety, among others."

Lok Sabha elections in the five parliamentary constituencies of Uttarakhand will be held on April 19.

The ruling BJP won all five seats in the state in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)