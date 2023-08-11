New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Anil Antony on Friday said that the Congress party has been behaving in the most irresponsible manner inside and outside the Parliament.

Anil Antony further said that the opposition parties don’t have a common vision or direction or a single leader adding that they stand together over their hatred towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Bikash Sinha Dies: Padma Award Winning Renowned Physicist Bikash Sinha Passes Away at 78 in Kolkata.

"Congress party has been behaving in the most irresponsible manner inside and outside the parliament on every occasion they get... The UPA led by Mrs Gandhi was comprehensively rejected by the people of India in 2014 and 19. Now a bunch of opposition parties have come together. They don't have a common vision, they don't have a common direction, they don't have a single leader. The only thing which they stand for is their hatred towards PM Modi...", Anil Antony said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday launched a scathing attack against Congress and said that they sowed the seeds of hatred in Manipur.

Also Read | Fresh Raj Bhavan-State Government Tussle in West Bengal Emerges As Governor CV Ananda Bose Removes Suhrita Paul As Vice Chancellor of State Health Varsity.

He further alleged that during Congress rule, the northeast was known for ‘Bomb, Bandh and Blast adding that the central government is taking all possible steps to establish peace in the state.

"Who sowed the seeds of hatred in Manipur? It was sown by Congress. During Congress rule, Northeast was known for 'Bomb, Bandh and Blast'. Your policy was 'Look East' but PM Modi started 'Act East' policy... Govt of India is taking all possible steps to establish peace in Manipur...", Anurag Thakur said.

The Union Minister further took a dig at the Opposition and said that “only supporters of ‘tukde-tukde’ gang can think of dividing ‘Bharat Mata’.

“Only supporters of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang can think of dividing, killing 'Bharat Mata'. They are not concerned about the women of Manipur. They talk about the murder of the Constitution, Bharat Mata. Rahul Gandhi is not worried about the women of Rajasthan, you differentiate between the women of West Bengal, Bihar, Manipur...”, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)