India News | Congress Believes in Development, Transparency: Newly-inducted Karnataka Ministers Outline Priorities Under CM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Following their official induction into the Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday, the newly appointed ministers pledged their commitment to prioritising the state's development under the leadership of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters following the swearing-in ceremony, Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said the Congress government would continue to focus on development-oriented and people-centric governance.

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"Congress always believes in development. Congress always believes in pro-people policies. And we are trying to bring in transparency in the administration, and we will try to give people a friendly administration," he said.

Along with this, Karnataka Minister UT Khader expressed happiness at being inducted into the cabinet and said the new team would work collectively for the welfare of society.

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"Now the new cabinet, under CM D.K. Shivakumar, has taken oath. I am happy to be a part of the cabinet and work as a team, taking the guidance and suggestions of our ex-CM and ex-Ministers. So that our teamwork will ultimately benefit the society, the state and country," he said.

Ramalinga Reddy, who also took the oath today, promised that the new cabinet will work to complete all the election promises in the next two years, highlighting that the previous cabinet led by Siddaramaiah had already worked to fulfil most promises.

"At the time of elections, we had promised so many things to the public. Out of them, we have already fulfilled more than 50% under the leadership of Siddaramaiah. We have two more years remaining, we will do. We have to fulfil all the assurances," he said.

When asked about the next batch of ministers in the cabinet, he said that the decision would be determined while keeping region, caste, and community, suggesting that the cabinet will have representations from across the board.

"Another 20 berths are there. Region-wise, district-wise, caste-wise, and community-wise, they will consider. The high command, CM and former CM will make a decision. In the next berth, youngsters will also be there," he said.

A fresh batch of ministers was officially inducted into the New Karnataka cabinet alongside DK Shivakumar after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister and G Parameshwara as the Deputy CM.

Alongside the Chief Minister and his deputy CM, 12 other prominent party leaders, including KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwara Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh, and Sharan Prakash Patil, took their oaths.

Following the oath-taking, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as he arrived at Vidhana Soudha for the first time as the Chief Minister of the state.

While the cabinet includes several experienced ministers returning to office under Shivakumar, the highlight is the induction of Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who makes his debut in the state cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top Congress leaders, religious heads and dignitaries from across the country.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal were among the senior leaders present at the event, reflecting the party's united support for the new leadership in Karnataka.

Shivakumar, one of the Congress's most prominent leaders in Karnataka, has represented the Kanakapura Assembly constituency for eight consecutive terms and has served as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president since 2020. He played a key role in leading the party to victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections and has been instrumental in strengthening the organisation in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony marks a major political development in Karnataka, with Shivakumar succeeding Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister following consultations within the Congress leadership. (ANI)

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