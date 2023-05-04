Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI): All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that Congress and BJP are demanding votes on the basis of the majority religion in the upcoming Karnataka elections.

In this regard, Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter and said, "Congress and BJP are openly demanding votes on the basis of majority religion. Will Congress promise reconstruction of a demolished dargah in Hubli? It has surrendered its ideological battle with BJP. Will Modi be ok if I asked people to raise TAKBIR? The skies would fall".

Asaduddin Owaisi's reactions came after Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Congress party will prioritise the construction of Lord Hanuman temples in various parts of the state.

"We have a commitment to the development of Anjaneya (Lord Hanuman) temples across the state if the Congress party comes to power. Our party will also prioritise the construction of new Anjaneya (Lord Hanuman) temples in various parts of the state," DK Shivakumar said.

Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people of Karnataka should abuse those making abuses by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali' when they cast their vote.

"What is the other way to seek votes, abuse Modi, abuses are being hurled. Does anyone in Karnataka accept the black culture, a culture where anyone can abuse, a culture of abuse does Karnataka forgive those who hurl abuses? What will you do this time, will you punish... when you press the button at the polling booth, punish those (who hurl abuses) by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali'," PM Modi said.

Congress on Tuesday released its Karnataka election manifesto which talked of ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India.

The Congress manifesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

The polling for Karnataka elections will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

