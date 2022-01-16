New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress will meet on Monday at 5 pm via video conferencing for the selection of candidates for the Goa assembly polls.

The first list of candidates for the Goa Assembly elections was released on December 16 in which the party had announced eight candidates.

Congress fielded Sudhir Kandolkar from Mapusa Assembly constituency, Tony Rodrigues from Taleigao, Rajesh Verenkar from Ponda, Sankalp Amonkar from Mormugao, Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim and Altone D'Costa from Quepem constituency.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

