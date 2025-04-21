Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 21 (ANI): Amid a row over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought to discuss the mutliple occasions, where Congress has criticised members of the judiciary, accusing the opposition party of challenging judiciary's credibility when decisions are unfavourable.

"It's imperative for all political entities to approach judicial pronouncements with consistency and integrity. Respecting the judiciary shouldn't be contingent upon the favourability of its decisions. Selective approbation erodes public trust and the foundational principles of our democracy," Sarma posted on X.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 21, 2025: Jio Financial Services, Infosys and Coal India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

He cited the impeachment motion against Justice Dipak Misra, which, the Assam CM said, was initiated by Congress and other opposition parties while alleging "misconduct without substantial evidence."

"Justice Ranjan Gogoi: Subjected to severe criticism following landmark judgments, including the Ayodhya verdict," Sarma posted on X, adding that Justice Arun Mishra was allegedly "targeted" for his decisions and alleged proximity to the executive.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 21, 2025: As Gold Price Touches All-Time High, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Sarma said Justice Chandrachud, stating that he faced "undue scrutiny over his interpretations in significant cases, reflecting a pattern of disapproval when verdicts didn't align with certain political expectations."

Intensifying his attack against Congress for criticising Justice S Abdul Nazeer as he was appointed Andhra Pradesh Governor shortly after his retirement, Sarma pointed out that such appointments have been made in the past.

"Criticised by the Congress for his appointment as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh shortly after retirement, alleging it threatened judicial independence, despite similar appointments in the past," he added.

Meanwhile, Sarma defended the BJP, stating that the ruling party honours the judiciary's role "impartially" and distances itself from Nishikant Dubey's remarks.

"Adarniya Nadda Ji emphasised that these were personal opinions and not reflective of the party's stance, reiterating the BJP's deep respect for judicial institutions," he added.

This came as Congress raised the issue of remarks made by Dubey, the MP from Godda in Jharkhand at the Supreme Court, which has created huge controversy. He alleged that the apex court was "inciting religious wars" and questioned its authority, suggesting that the Parliament building should be closed if the judicial institution was to make laws.

"Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, is responsible for all the civil wars happening in this country," Nishikant Dubey told ANI.

Referring to past court decisions, Dubey further criticised the judiciary for its handling of issues like the decriminalisation of homosexuality and religious disputes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)